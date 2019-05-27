Distinction between private and institutional clients is fading

Social media
Nicolas Faller
Nicolas Faller has been co-chief executive officer of asset management at Union Bancaire Prive, UBP SA since September 2015. He served as the head of sales of Europe at Union Bancaire Privee, UBP SA from joining in November 2010 to September 2015 and served as its executive managing director from January 2015 to September 2015. Prior to this, he was the global head of distribution sales and member of the executive committee at BNP Paribas Investment Partners. He was the head of marketing at Fortis Investments (France). Mr. Faller was responsible for the global product development initiatives at the firm. He was the head of sales for France, Switzerland, UK and Portugal markets at it between 1998 and 2006. He was a senior sales director at Paribas Asset Management from 1996 to 1998. He was the head of client service, based in London, covering European and Asian institutional clients. He graduated from the Ecole Superieure de Gestion in Paris (major) in 1991.
