Joost Wolzak
Joost Wolzak
Joost WolzakIndustry Expert
Joost Wolzak has been heading up dubizzles user experience design team since June 2016. He previously worked at OLX from Cape Town, South Africa. Prior to OLX, he was product owner at eBay inc. in Amsterdam, Netherlands, where he designed and implemented the first mobile user experiences apps and mobile website for Marktplaats.nl.With over 16 years in the classifieds, e-commerce, finance and travel sectors, Joost takes an interdisciplinary, deeply collaborative approach to understand user needs holistically and to design towards them in small, yet viable steps.
Design thinking: how to build disruptive products

VIDEO: Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels

China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era

Equities

Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels

First Abu Dhabi Bank - Quarterly update - Real Estate

Refinitiv & First Abu Dhabi Bank Oil Market Review - with Glenn Wepener

First Abu Dhabi Bank – Global Investment Outlook Q1 – Global Macro & Rates with Simon Ballard