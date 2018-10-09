Social media
David Clifton
David Clifton
David CliftonIndustry ExpertDavid Clifton is the director of strategy & growth for construction services at AECOM Middle East. Having worked in the industry for more than 18 years (USA, UK and the Middle East), David has in-depth knowledge of the regions unique macro-economic and construction economics trends. He also has first-hand experience in the delivery of large projects and has contributed to a number of industry improvements including the development of Project Management Offices.David is a highly experienced business leader with an international outlook and a significant track record in leading the development of emerging and mature markets, new ventures and market consolidation.
Projects

Outlook for GCC project funding may worsen before it improves

David CliftonIndustry Expert
Business

Alternative funding models require culture change

David CliftonIndustry Expert

PICK OF THE DAY

ISLAMIC FINANCE

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation\n
Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation\n

INSIGHTS

MENA nations set for economic hit as a result of Ukraine crisis

Mixed messages of Europe’s Ukrainian refugee response

Only China can stop Russia

Oil markets fret over supply shock as some buyers shun Russia

Enel ready to resume LNG plan as Italy steps up gas hunt

LATEST VIDEO

Islamic Finance

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022
Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

LATEST NEWS

Hong Kong to focus COVID resources on elderly, no date set for mass tests

UAE: Job ads, visiting cards can expose you to hackers, warns cyber expert

Saudi chemicals maker Petro Rabigh turns into $554mln profit in 2021

80% of Saudi employers intend to expand workforce in 2022: Hays

Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore pays out $240mln dividends for 2021