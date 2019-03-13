Is blue the new green?

Social media
Daniel Hanna
Daniel Hanna
Daniel HannaIndustry Expert
Daniel Hanna is the global head of sustainable finance at Standard Chartered. Based in London, he advises governments, state-owned enterprises and development finance institutions on their credit ratings, raising equity and debt, restructuring their business activities and investing in emerging markets. He is also responsible for the banks environmental and social risk management team, as well as the bank-wide Sustainable Finance strategy.He also established and ran the UK India CEO Forum under the sponsorship of Prime Ministers David Cameron and Manmohan Singh, and previously worked as a visiting Fellow for Chatham House and the President of the European Parliament. He has a Masters in Business Administration from London Business School,a Certificate dEtudes European from Science Po Strasbourg and a BA in economics and politics from Exeter University.
