Empower: District Cooling Contributes to Combating Climate Change

Dubai, UAE: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, confirmed its readiness to provide reliable and scalable cooling solutions in line with the “UAE Future Foresight Strategy” which aims to address upcoming economic, social and environmental challenges. This announcement was made on the occasion of the World Government Summit, held in Dubai from 11th to 13th February, which gathered government leaders and representatives, and experts from around the world to discuss best practices in different fields and sectors. “Empower adopts a comprehensive strategy to meet the demands of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals 2030, Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, and Dubai Plan 2021, through cultivating environmental awareness and addressing its relevant challenges while providing innovative solutions in district cooling,” said Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower. “We are sponsoring and contributing to the upcoming District Cooling Guide, exclusively prepared for building owners, by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE). We are supplying environment-friendly district cooling systems to many landmark projects, and a number of existing buildings are ready to transform from conventional cooling systems to district cooling. Urban development around the world is adopting district cooling at a fast pace making it a world-wide trend and direction towards a more sustainable way of living,” he added.

He continued, “The 6th World Government Summit focused also on climate change and its consequences on the overall well-being and natural resources, especially in the current environmental fallouts that are taking place due to human activities and natural disasters. It has been a global concern that needs to be addressed by governments as well as the civil society; the UAE government has been focusing on combating climate change through supporting international funds that protect environment and biodiversity, the government has also been developing programmes and initiatives that aim at preserving marine and wild life. Empower is developing new and exceptional projects to address pollution and climate change in support of Dubai’s Energy Demand-Side Management Strategy, which aims at reducing the demand on energy and water by 30% by 2030. The strategy focuses on green buildings specifications and retrofitting of existing buildings, and promoting district cooling and the reuse of waste water.” District cooling can save around 50% of electricity, and so reduce the pressure on local power grid, which helps reduce power production and saves on power plant capacities. This ultimately contributes towards less consumption of natural resources and reduced amount of CO2 emissions, and optimisation at the demand side.

