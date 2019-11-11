Emirates opens first remote check-in terminal in Dubai for cruise passengers

Emirates on Monday opened its first remote check-in terminal, outside of the airport, to provide seamless connections for cruise passengers.

The Emirates check-in counters, located at Port Rashid, will allow passengers who are disembarking from their cruise ships to check in for their onward Emirates flight at the same facility.



The new service will further enhance Dubai's position as a premier international cruise destination, and provides greater convenience for customers, the company said in a statement.



With complimentary flight check-in facilities located at the same location as their cruise disembarkation point, customers will have the convenience of exploring Dubai without their luggage before heading directly to the airport for their flight.





The Emirates check-in facility at Port Rashid will have eight counters where staff will check-in customers' luggage and issue boarding passes up to four hours before flight departure. The facility will be open during the sailing period from October to April. In the next 6 months, 198 cruise ships are expected to dock at Port Rashid where approximately 280,000 passengers will have onward Emirates flights.



Mohammed Mattar, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates Airport Services said: "We are committed to provide a seamless and hassle-free travel journey for our customers. With the increasing popularity of Dubai as a cruise tourism destination, we have ensured that every touch point in our customer journey for this important traveller segment is thoughtfully served. Our first remote check-in facility at Port Rashid will allow cruise passengers with onward flights the freedom to explore Dubai during their short transit having dropped their luggage and completed check-in formalities."





The new service complements Home Check-in, launched last year, which allows Emirates passengers to check in for their flights from anywhere in Dubai for a fee. Other luggage handling services available for Emirates flights in Dubai include a concierge service to handle their luggage at the airport, the airline said.



For passengers arriving in Dubai, there is a luggage storage facility for those who wish to leave their bags and explore the city. Emirates also offers a Home Delivery service where luggage is retrieved, cleared at customs and delivered to the customers for a hassle free travel experience.

