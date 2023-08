ROME - Italy has decided to apply a windfall tax on banks to target their "unjust" margins on interest rates, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Wednesday in a Facebook video.

She also said it was key for banks to behave as correctly as possible, given the difficult economic circumstances, with weak growth, high inflation and rising interest rates.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Francesca Piscioneri, editing by Alvise Armellini)