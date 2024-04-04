British companies' expectations for selling prices and wage increases in the year ahead cooled in March, adding to signs of easing inflation pressure, a Bank of England survey showed on Thursday.

Wage growth expectations for the coming 12 months fell to 4.9% on a three-month moving average basis from 5.2% in February, marking the lowest reading since June 2022, the BoE's Decision Maker Panel survey showed.

Selling price expectations dipped to 4.1% from 4.3%, the lowest reading since October 2021.

The survey is one of the most closely-watched by members of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by David Milliken)



