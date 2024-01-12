PHOTO
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday he believed the strikes by Britain and the U.S. on Houthi military targets in Yemen will degrade the capability of the Iran-backed group.
"We've carried out a series of strikes together with allies, which will, we believe, degrade and disrupt the capability -- the types of things that we've targeted -- are launch sites for missiles and for drones," Sunak told reporters during a visit to Ukraine.
"Initial indications are that those strikes have been successful ... Our aim is very clear, it's to de-escalate tensions and restore stability to the region," he added.
