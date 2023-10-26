Ukraine has suspended the use of its new Black Sea grain corridor due to what it sees as military risks, the Kyiv-based Barva Invest consultancy said on Thursday.

"We would like to inform you of a temporary suspension of vessel traffic to and from (the ports). The current ban is in force on October 26, but it is possible that it will be extended," the consultancy said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukrainian officials were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Tom Balmforth)