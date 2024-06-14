Ukrainian agriculture ministry has increased its forecast for the country's 2024 grain harvest to 56 million metric tons from the previous estimate of 52.4 million tons, acting minister Taras Vysotskiy said on Friday.

The harvest could include 21 million tons of wheat, 28.5 million tons of corn and 5 million tons of barley, Vysotskiy said in a statement.

He said Ukraine's 2024/25 July-June grain exports were seen at 43 million tons, including 15 million tons of wheat and 25 million tons of corn.

