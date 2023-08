Ukrainian farmers plan to increase the sown area of winter rape for 2024 to a record 1.9 million hectares while they may cut the sown area of winter wheat, an agriculture ministry survey showed on Monday.

The survey said that 45% of farmers did not plan to reduce the winter sowing area and that 38% would increase the area, while 14% of them will not sow winter crops, the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Tom Balmforth)