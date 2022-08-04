A Turkish bulk carrier is expected to arrive in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Chornomorsk on Friday and will be the first vessel to arrive at a Ukrainian port during Russia's invasion, a spokesperson for the regional administration of Odesa said.

"The Turkish bulk carrier OSPREYS, flying the flag of Liberia, is heading from the Dardanelles Strait to the port of Chornomorsk," Serhiy Bratchuk, the spokesperson, wrote on Telegram late on Wednesday.

"This will be the first vessel that has not been blocked in our ports since February 24, heading to (collect) Ukrainian export grain," he said.

The statement comes after Turkey and the United Nations brokered a deal between Russia and Ukraine that aims to ease a global food crisis.

A first vessel carrying Ukrainian grain set sail from the port city of Odesa on Monday. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Christina Fincher)



Reuters