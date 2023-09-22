Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister confirmed on Friday the departure of the second cargo vessel with grain from Ukraine's Chornomorsk sea port.

The vessel Aroyat "left the port Chornomorsk after loading 17,600 (metric tons of) Ukrainian wheat for Egypt," Oleksandr Kubrakov said on the X social media app, formerly Twitter.

This is the second bulk carrier that has entered the port of Chornomorsk "using the temporary corridor for civil shipping", he said, adding that the first was Resilient Africa, with 3,000 tons of wheat for Asia.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Jan Harvey)



