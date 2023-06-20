Average two-year fixed mortgage rates in Britain rose to their highest since late November on Tuesday at 6.07%, up from 6.01% the day before and the highest since Nov. 29, figures from data provider Moneyfacts showed.

Five-year fixed rates increased to 5.72% from 5.67%, their highest since Dec. 8.

Mortgage rates have been climbing sharply in recent days, as financial markets have increased their bets on how high the Bank of England will raise interest rates, which in turn increases mortgage lenders' financing costs.

