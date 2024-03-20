Britain's train drivers union said on Wednesday that its members will take strike action, including a six-day overtime ban, at 16 train operating companies in April in a long-running dispute over pay.

The ASLEF union said drivers at different rail companies will walk-out on either April 5, 6 and 8.

"Our members voted overwhelmingly – yet again – for strike action," the union's General Secretary Mick Whelan said in a statement.

The lines affected will be: Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway, West Midlands Trains, CrossCountry, Chiltern, GWR, LNER, Northern, TransPennine Trains, c2c, Greater Anglia, GTR Great Northern Thameslink, Southeastern, Southern/Gatwick Express, South Western Railway main line and depot drivers, and SWR Island Line.

