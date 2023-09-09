The British government has signed a partnership with Singapore to grow its economy and enhance shared security, Downing Street said on Friday, adding it was the UK's first treaty since leaving the European Union.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will meet Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong at the G20 Summit in India to sign the partnership and work to conclude a bilateral investment treaty, Downing Street said.

They said the partnership will give Singaporean companies more confidence to invest in Britain and vice-versa, while also creating jobs. The British government added that the partnership will strengthen security cooperation, science and technology innovation, and research and development, including countering cyber threats, through a partnership between Singapore's Digital and Intelligence Service and Britain.

"This new agreement with Singapore will take us even further in delivering our priorities and ensure that, as we map the future of the world economy, we are doing so alongside our closest partners," Rishi Sunak said.

The leaders are in New Delhi to attend the G20 summit this weekend. This is Sunak's first official trip to India since taking office last October.

