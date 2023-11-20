British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday his government would take five long-term decisions, including cutting taxes and reducing debt.

"To grow the economy we will take five long-term decisions: Reducing debt, cutting tax and rewarding hard work, building domestic sustainable energy, backing British business and delivering world-class education," he told an audience at a school in London. (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Sarah Young, writing by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)