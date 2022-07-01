PHOTO
British lenders increased their mortgage lending in May by the most since September last year, Bank of England data showed on Friday.
Net mortgage lending increased by 7.426 billion pounds ($9.0 billion) while new mortgage approvals held roughly steady at 66,163, the BoE said.
A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a net rise of 4.15 billion pounds in mortgage lending in May and 64,000 mortgage approvals during the month. ($1 = 0.8256 pounds) (Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce)
Reuters