The UK Foreign Office has told its citizens to leave Lebanon as tensions between Hezbollah and Israel escalate following a rocket attack on Israeli-held Golan Heights.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy issued a video statement Tuesday saying his clear message to British nationals was “leave” and not to travel to the country.

He said tensions were high and the UK government could not guarantee evacuation if the situation deteriorates.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office is doing all it can to prevent full scale conflict, he said, but risks are rising.

UK citizens were first advised to leave Lebanon in October a few weeks after the Israel-Gaza conflict broke out.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

