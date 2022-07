Britain's Unite Union said on Thursday staff at the country's largest container port, Felixstowe, had voted to strike in a dispute over pay.

"Strike action would bring Felixstowe to a standstill and would cause major logistical problems for maritime and road haulage transport entering the port," Unite said in a statement.

It did not give any dates for the strike action, which was supported by 92% of those workers voting. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper)



