Spain's gross domestic product expanded 0.6% in the fourth quarter from the previous quarter, final data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Tuesday, confirming a preliminary report released in January.

Analysts polled by Reuters had also expected a quarter-on-quarter growth of 0.6%.

Spain's fourth-quarter economic output grew 2.0% compared to the same quarter a year ago. Annual growth was 1.9% in the third quarter, INE said. (Reporting by Matteo Allievi, editing by David Latona)