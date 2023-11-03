The number of people registering as jobless in Spain rose 1.36% in October, or by 36,936, from a month earlier leaving a total of 2.76 million people out of work, the Labour Ministry said on its website on Friday.

The total number of jobless people is the lowest for a month of October since 2007.

A separate report from the Social Security Ministry on Friday showed the country added 5,077 net formal jobs in October to 20.74 million jobs.

Strong labour markets generally push up both the number of people reporting themselves as unemployed and the number of active people - those who say they are open to work - as more of those who are out of the market think it is easier to find a job.




