Aug 29 - Spanish retail sales rose 7.3% in July from the same month a year ago on a calendar-adjusted basis and excluding the effects of inflation, after rising a revised 6.5% in June, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Tuesday.

The June figure was revised up from a preliminary increase of 6.4%, INE said. (Reporting by Matteo Allievi, editing by Inti Landauro)