The number of people registering as jobless in Spain fell by 1% in December from a month earlier, or by 27,375 people, leaving a total of 2.71 million people out of work, data from the Labour Ministry showed on Wednesday.

The total number of jobless people in December is the lowest for this month since 2007.

Spain gained 23,287 net formal jobs in December to 20.77 million jobs, a separate report from the Social Security Ministry showed. (Reporting by Jakub Olesiuk, editing by Pietro Lombardi)



