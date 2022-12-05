MADRID - Spain will lend Airbus 2.14 billion euros ($2.26 billion) to help the company to develop its military drone and helicopter programmes in the country, Industry Minister Reyes Maroto said on Monday.

The two multi-year loans include 1.43 billion euros for Airbus Defence and Space as part of the European Union's military drone development programme, an Industry Ministry statement said.

An additional 707 million euros will be lent to Airbus Helicopters to help to modernise the Tiger helicopter fleets of Spain and France within a bilateral programme.

The ministry said the EUROMALE RPAS drone development programme, which is scheduled to begin deliveries in 2028, is expected to generate 3,000 jobs a year in Spain over the next 15 years. ($1 = 0.9458 euros)

(Reporting by Belen Carreno Writing by David Latona Editing by Inti Landauro and David Goodman)