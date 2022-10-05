PARIS - Some fuel stations along France's borders have run dry on the ninth day of strikes that have disrupted TotalEnergies' refining and delivery of oil products, the country's petroleum industry body said on Wednesday.

A walkout by hard-left CGT trade union members at TotalEnergies has disrupted operations at two refineries and two storage facilities, while two Exxon Mobil refineries have faced similar problems since Sept. 20.

The action remains the same as previous days, CGT spokesperson Thierry Defresne said, while adding the strike at TotalEnergies' Feyzin refinery - which had allowed a few deliveries through on Tuesday - had tightened again.

The UFIP industry body did not give details about which French borders were affected by shortages, but said problems were due to logistics and not insufficient supplies.

"The situation is tensed but there is currently no shortages in supply due to the strikes," a spokesperson said.

In a sign of the difficulties, the Northern Pas-de-Calais department said it was banning the sale of petrol and diesel in jerrycans and other portable containers.

TotalEnergies said it did not have a number for service stations without fuel, since it changes regularly as restocking continues.

The trade union is demanding a 10% salary increase to help catch up with soaring inflation, a massive investment plan and the hiring of temporary workers, Defresne said.

So far, management is refusing a catch-up salary increase for 2022, and only wants to negotiate 2023 wages, he added.

The UFIP has previously said France has enough strategic reserves of oil products to cover average demand for about three months. TotalEnergies has said it has increased imports and has additional stocks "that could last between 20 days and a month."

Outages in France's refining sector are creating uncertainty in the refined oil trade amid a heavy oil refinery maintenance season in Europe this autumn.

