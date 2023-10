Siemens and Microsoft on Tuesday announced a joint project to use artificial intelligence to increase productivity and human-machine collaboration.

The Siemens Industrial Copilot scheme will see the two companies work together to use generative AI for the manufacturing, transportation and healthcare industries.

German automotive supplier Schaeffler AG is among the companies to have adopted the Siemens Industrial Copilot, Siemens said. (Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Friederike Heine)