Embattled Scandinavian airline SAS and unions representing pilots plan to resume negotiations on Wednesday to try and agree a new labour deal to end a crippling one-week strike, union representatives said.

SAS has cancelled hundreds of flights since July 4 when talks with pilots over a new collective bargaining agreement collapsed and they went on strike.

Having struggled for years, the airline on July 5 filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States, a move it said was brought forward by the strike.

Spokespersons for the Norwegian and Swedish pilot unions confirmed an earlier report about the talks resuming on Danish TV2.

A spokesperson for SAS, the biggest owners of which are Sweden and Denmark, and Danish mediator Keld Baekkelund Hansen could not immediately confirm the plan for talks on Wednesday. Swedish mediators were not immediately available for comment.

Flight tracking website FlightAware showed 190 SAS flights, or 61% of those scheduled, were cancelled on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, Anna Ringstrom and Essi Lehto, additional reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; editing by Kim Coghill, Jason Neely, Kirsten Donovan)



Reuters