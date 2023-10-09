Russian wholesale diesel prices rose on Monday after the country lifted an export ban on much of the fuel, while prices of gasoline, exports of which are still prohibited, fell.

Diesel prices were up 2.16% on the day at 59,130 roubles ($585.59) per metric ton, data from the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX) showed.

Gasoline Ai-92 grade prices were down 1.53% to 56,319 roubles per ton, the exchange data showed.

($1 = 100.9750 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)