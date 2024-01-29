Russian state-owned electric power company InterRAO cut power exports by 21.3% to 10.7 billion kWh last year after stopping exports to the European Union, executive board member Alexandra Panina told reporters at the weekend.

The company, which handles all Russian electric power exports and imports, said Kazakhstan was its biggest market last year, consuming 4.7 billion kWh, followed by China with 3.1 billion kWh.

Panina said InterRAO planned to export at least as much power this year. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)