Russia's economy is expected to contract by 2.9% this year before returning to growth in 2023-24, Russian news agencies cited Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov as saying on Tuesday.

Reshetnikov said the Russian economy could see growth in excess of 3% a year after 2024.

In August, the Economy Ministry forecast a 4.2% contraction for 2022 and a 2.7% fall in GDP in 2023.