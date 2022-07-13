* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was expecting progress over a possible European Union deal to allow Russia to transit some sanctioned goods to its Kaliningrad exclave via the EU, but the problem had not been resolved.

Lithuania blocked Russia from sending goods which have fallen under EU sanctions across its territory in June, triggering outrage in Moscow and promises of a response. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)



