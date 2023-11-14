Russia has increased its gas storage capacity at the western Kaliningrad enclave, Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom said on Tuesday, amid heightened tensions in the region due to a wide political fallout with the West.

Moscow has made efforts to safeguard energy supplies to its enclave, which is separated from Russia's mainland and sandwiched between NATO members Poland and Lithuania.

It has built the Marshal Vasilevskiy, a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) which can also act as a liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility , to supply the region with seaborne liquefied gas in case there are disruptions to pipelines running through Lithuania.

Gazprom said in its emailed in-house magazine that it has enhanced its gas storage capabilities in the region by building new facilities, such as three gas pumping units and additional infrastructure this year.

"The implemented set of measures will continue to ensure the reliability of the underground gas storage facility, the marine terminal and the energy security of the Kaliningrad region," it said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Louise Heavens)



