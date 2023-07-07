Romania's economy grew 2.4% on the year in the first quarter, the National Statistics Board (INS) said on Friday, revising a preliminary estimate, while domestic consumption grew 6.9% year-on-year. On a quarterly basis, GDP rose 0.2% in seasonally adjusted terms, data showed. Q1 (Y/Y) Q1 (Q/Q) Real GDP 2.4 0.2

Final consumption 6.9 1.0 Gross fixed capital formation 10.4 1.0 Exports of goods and services 1.7 -1.5 Imports of goods and services 0.2 0.0 Agriculture -0.8 10.8 Industry -2.3 -0.1 Construction 8.8 0.8 * Quarter-on-quarter data is seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Antonis Triantafyllou and Patrycja Zaras in Gdansk)



