PHOTO
Porsche SE has taken a stake in Canadian AI company Waabi Innovation Inc as part of a financing round that raised a total of $200 million, the German company said on Tuesday. (Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Madeline Chambers)
The German company said on Tuesday
PHOTO
Porsche SE has taken a stake in Canadian AI company Waabi Innovation Inc as part of a financing round that raised a total of $200 million, the German company said on Tuesday. (Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Madeline Chambers)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.