The Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research arm of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), and Mila, the Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute, announced a new strategic partnership to drive collaborative research in AI safety and next-generation machine learning models.

The agreement was unveiled during an official visit by the Right Honourable Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, to the UAE.

Under the partnership, TII will establish a corporate research lab at Mila in Montreal, enabling UAE-based researchers to collaborate daily with Mila’s community of more than 1,500 AI specialists.

The partnership reflects a shared focus on translating scientific advances into real-world impact.

Mila’s applied-research culture and global talent network will help accelerate TII’s research roadmap, while TII’s expertise in large-scale AI systems, including the Falcon models, offers new opportunities for joint innovation and international adoption of responsible AI.

Both organizations are already considering further expansions of this collaboration, including opportunities in applied AI research and open source large language models.

Dr. Najwa Aaraj, CEO of the Technology Innovation Institute, said this agreement connects TII to one of the most dynamic AI research communities in the world.

"Working this closely with Mila’s scientists will accelerate foundational discoveries and strengthen the global research ecosystem. Together, we will not only prepare for the future, we will create it," he stated.

Valérie Pisano, President and CEO of Mila, said: "Mila and TII share a deep commitment to pushing the frontiers of AI while advancing real-world applications in areas such as large language models, sustainable energy, robotics, quantum technologies and AI safety."

"By bringing our teams together, we are creating the conditions for ambitious and world-class collaboration. This partnership builds on growing momentum between Canada and the UAE and will position both our communities for breakthroughs with global impact," he added.

