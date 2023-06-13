WARSAW - Poland's government said it expected the economy to grow faster and inflation to ease in 2024, as it pencilled growth of 3.0% and average inflation of 6.6% into its budget assumptions.

Emerging Europe's largest economy has been shaken by the war unfolding across neighbouring Ukraine, but Finance Minister Magdalena Rzeczkowska said 2024 would see a recovery.

"I submitted the assumptions of the draft budget for 2024," Rzeczkowska told a news conference. "While preparing these assumptions, we put emphasis on strengthening the potential of the Polish economy, its recovery after the energy crisis caused by the war."

The government expects gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 0.9% this year, coupled with annual average inflation of 12%.

Rzeczkowska said an increase in the monthly payments under the government's flagship child benefit programme to 800 zlotys ($193) from 500 zlotys from 2024 would boost GDP growth by 0.2 percentage points and add 0.1 percentage points to inflation.

Labour Minister Marlena Malag said the minimum wage would rise to 4,242 zlotys from Jan. 1 and to 4,300 zlotys from July 1, 2024.

The government unexpectedly revised its 2023 budget on Friday, forecasting higher inflation and lower growth. ($1 = 4.1442 zlotys)

