Norwegian oil and gas companies plan to invest more in 2024 than previously thought, a national statistics office (SSB) survey showed on Thursday.

The country's biggest business sector now expects to invest 243.6 billion Norwegian crowns ($23.0 billion) in 2024, up from 215.3 billion in 2023 and exceeding a forecast of 232 billion made in November, SSB said. ($1 = 10.5855 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Anna Ringstrom)