Norway's crude oil and natural gas output in April beat an official forecast, the Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) said on Wednesday.

Natural gas production in April fell to 346.6 million cubic metres (mcm) per day from 366 mcm a month ago, but exceeded a forecast of 323.9 mcm by 7%, the regulator said on its website.

Crude oil output rose to 1.85 million barrels per day (bpd) in April from 1.84 million bpd in March, and above a forecast of 1.76 million bpd, NOD's preliminary data showed. (Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Stine Jacobsen)



