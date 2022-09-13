Norwegian companies now see a weaker outlook for the next six months as costs rise sharply, a central bank survey showed on Tuesday.

"Regional Network contacts report a sharp rise in prices, and this rise has accelerated through (the) summer," the central bank said in a statement.

"Contacts expect activity to fall through (the) autumn and winter, with a sharp rise in prices and costs and higher interest rates having a dampening effect on demand ahead, particularly from households and construction clients."

The quarterly survey provides key input for monetary policy. The central bank has said it would most likely continue to raise rates, including at a meeting scheduled for Sept. 22. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)



