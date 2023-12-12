PHOTO
Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia said on Tuesday it and Deutsche Telekom have begun to deploy a multi-vendor Open RAN network with Fujitsu in Germany. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Louise Rasmussen)
