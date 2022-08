Russia should not be allowed to win the war in Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"It's in our interest that this type of aggressive policy does not succeed," Stoltenberg said in a speech in his native Norway. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Nerijus Adomaitis; Writing by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Alison Williams)



