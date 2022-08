Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said on Thursday he expected the aviation sector to normalise next year already, earlier than he had previously expected.

Spohr had said earlier this year that it would take until around 2025 for the sector to recover from downturn during the COVID-19 pandemic, but had said at Lufthansa's annual shareholder meeting in May that forecast may have been too conservative.

