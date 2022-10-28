ROME - Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday told in a phone call to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that measures to tackle rising energy prices were urgently needed, Rome's government said in a statement.

"Prime Minister Meloni stressed the importance of the progress made at the European level and reiterated the urgency of arriving at concrete measures to reduce energy prices as soon as possible," the statement said.

The two leaders also discussed the war in Ukraine and issues related to migration flows and economic growth, the statement added.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante, editing Federico Maccioni)