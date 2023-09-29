Italian EU-harmonised consumer prices (HICP) rose a preliminary 1.7% month-on-month in September, with annual inflation accelerating to 5.7% from 5.5% in August, data showed on Friday.

The HICP was above the median forecast of a 5.3% year-on-year rise, in a Reuters survey of 16 analysts. Official statistics agency ISTAT also reported that the main domestic price index (NIC), was up 0.2% on the month and 5.3% annually in September, following a 5.4% annual rate in August. Core inflation (net of fresh food and energy) was running at 5.0% year-on-year on the HICP index in September, as in August.

ISTAT gave the following preliminary breakdown: The EU-harmonised index (HICP): Sept Aug July Monthly change 1.7 +0.2 -1.6 Yr/yr inflation 5.7 +5.5 +6.3 Index (base 2015=100) 122.2 120.1 119.9 The NIC index: Monthly change 0.2 +0.3 0.0 Yr-on-yr inflation 5.3 +5.4 +5.9 Index (base 2015=100) 120.3 120.1 119.7 ISTAT gave the following sector-by-sector breakdown for the HICP in September: Sector m/m yr/yr Food 0.1 9.0 Alcoholic drinks, tobacco 0.1 3.3 Clothing 26.0 2.5 Housing, electricity, fuel 0.2 1.8 Domestic goods 0.4 4.8 Health spending 0.2 2.6 Transport 0.0 5.1 Communications -0.4 -0.3 Recreation -0.6 5.2 Education 1.3 1.5 Hotels, restaurants 1.0 6.4 Other goods, services 0.7 4.2 (Reporting by Antonella Cinelli)



