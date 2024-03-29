Italian EU-harmonised consumer prices (HICP) came in at a preliminary 1.2% month-on-month in March, with annual inflation accelerating to 1.3%, data showed on Friday.

The HICP was below the median forecast of 1.4% month-on-month and 1.5% year-on-year in a Reuters survey of 17 analysts.

Official statistics agency ISTAT also reported that the main domestic price index (NIC), was up 0.1% on the month and 1.3% year-on-year, against a median forecast of 0.2% month-on-month and 1.4% year-on-year in the Reuters survey.

ISTAT said the slight acceleration in prices this month compared with February was partly caused by an easing in the recent trend of declining prices for energy goods.

Core inflation (net of fresh food and energy) was running at 2.5% year-on-year on the HICP index, against 2.6% in February.

ISTAT gave the following preliminary breakdown: The EU-harmonised index (HICP):

MARCH FEB JAN Monthly change +1.2 +0.0 -1.1 Yr/yr inflation +1.3 +0.8 +0.9 Index (base 2015=100) 121.9 120.4 120.4 The NIC index:

Monthly change +0.1 +0.1 +0.3 Yr-on-yr inflation +1.3 +0.8 +0.8 Index (base 2015=100) 120.3 120.2 120.1 ISTAT gave the following sector-by-sector breakdown for the HICP in March:

Sector m/m yr/yr

Food +0.3 +3.4

Alcoholic drinks, tobacco 0.0 +1.9

Clothing +19.5 +1.0

Housing, electricity, fuel -1.6 -6.9

Domestic goods +0.4 +1.3

Health spending +0.3 +2.1

Transport +0.8 +2.4

Communications -0.4 -5.6

Recreation -0.2 +0.6

Education 0.0 +1.8

Hotels, restaurants +0.6 +4.0

Other goods, services +0.7 +3.0



