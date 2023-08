Italian gas storage facilities are 90% full and the country can look towards the winter with more confidence than in 2022, Energy Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin told il Messaggero daily in an interview on Friday. (Reporting by Federica Urso, editing by Gavin Jones)

