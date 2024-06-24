ROME - Italian energy group Eni expects to complete the sale of a minority stake in its biofuel unit Enilive by the end of 2024, Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi said on Monday.

"The (sale) plan is in progress, there are still issues that are being discussed... our goal is to close by the end of this year, (talks) have accelerated," Descalzi said, when asked about the sale at a conference organised by daily Il Giornale in Milan.

In April Reuters had reported that the sale of minority stakes in both Enilive and in bioplastic unit Novamont, which could fetch around 1.3 billion euros in total, would be completed by year-end.

