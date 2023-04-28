Industrial technology group Hexagon reported on Friday a rise in first-quarter adjusted operating profit that was bigger than expected and said it had mitigated challenges from cost inflation and currency swings.

The maker of measurement and positioning systems and software said adjusted operating profit landed at 372 million euros ($410 million) against a year-earlier 335 million and a mean forecast in a Refinitiv poll of analysts of 353 million.

Hexagon's sensors and software are used for measurement and quality inspection in manufacturing processes and engineering plant design, as well as in infrastructure planning, construction, mining, agriculture and energy. ($1 = 0.9081 euros) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)



